WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An unknown person burgled a commercial building in White Deer Township on Wednesday and took a bottle of root beer, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Colton Killion reported that the burglary occurred at 4:27 p.m. at 1 Depot Road, White Deer Township, Union County. The victim is Ronald Johnson, 75, of New Columbia.
The person, who was wearing a blue t-shirt and black athletic shorts, damaged two Master locks valued at $50 and took a bottle of Barq’s Root Beer valued at $2, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER