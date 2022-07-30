DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An international truck driver is accused of being intoxicated after witnesses said he was swerving and nearly hitting other motorists on Interstate 180 on July 19, according to state police in Milton.
Vladislav Sakoun, 60, of Heswall Lane, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence; and three summary traffic violations of careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and operating a commercial vehicle with alcohol in his system. The charges were filed by state Trooper Kyle Drick, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police responded to Interstate 180 at 8:33 a.m. July 19 between mile markers six and eight in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2012 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a 2015 Great Dane trailer, both bearing registration from Ontario, Canada, was parked on the shoulder, police said.
Witnesses said the driver was displaying "erratic driving behavior by almost striking several vehicles and swerving over the fog line and the white dotted line, police said.
Sakoun allegedly smelled of alcohol and had glassy, blood-shot eyes. Standard field sobriety testing indicated signs of impairment, police said.
Sokoun consented to a blood draw at Evangelical Hospital where he allegedly urinated on the bathroom floor, missing the toiler, police said.
The results of the blood draw were not listed in the police report.
Sakoun was arraigned on July 19 and posted $20,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 10.
