WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Kingston man is facing felony charges after police said he stole a woman's car after she refused to drive him to Williamsport.
At 1:52 a.m. on May 31, police were called to a residence at 232 Union Ave., White Deer Township. The victim told police that after she had fallen asleep, Logan Ray Walters, of 116 Center Ave., Kingston took her car, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala. This was after she refused to drive him to Williamsport.
She also told police that her phone and purse were gone. The Impala was later in a crash in South Williamsport, involving L. Walters. The crash happened before the car was reported stolen, which is why they released Walters, police said.
Walters is charged with a third degree felony of theft by unlawful taking.