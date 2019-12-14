SUNBURY — Police in Sunbury and Northumberland are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for 43 cars being egged Friday night.
In Northumberland, officer Michael Vognetz said 13 vehicle owners reported their cars had been egged.
In Sunbury, Police Chief Brad Hare said 30 owners reported the egging of their vehicles.
Vognetz said the egged vehicles were King Street between 4th to 8th Streets.
Hare said in Sunbury the reports came from Packer to Catawissa to Market Street.
Hare and Vognetz are asking anyone with information or video footage of any of the incidents to contact Northumberland County 911.