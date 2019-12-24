State Police at Milton are searching for someone who stole 24 cases of hot dogs out of a tractor-trailer in Milton this weekend.
According to a report, state police say a Tyson Foods truck was parked at North Ridge and Broadway roads in Turbot Township from midnight Sunday to 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say that an unknown individual or individuals entered the trailer and stole 24 cases of Bryan Hot dogs valued at $240.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to calling Milton State Police at 570-524-2662.