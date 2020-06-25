MIDDLEBURG — A 41-year-old Beavertown man accused of rape is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000.
Vincent Long was arrested after Middleburg police were called to his home late Saturday to investigate an altercation, court records said.
He was charged with several felony offenses after police determined that after Long allowed a female to use his bathroom, he entered the room, knocked her to the floor and raped her, court records said.
Long was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of rape by force, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
A preliminary hearing is pending.