WATSONTOWN — A Cogan Station man is jailed on $750,000 bail after police say he kidnapped a woman, gagged her, tied her hands behind her back and feet together after punching her in the face several times early Monday morning.
Byron Magargle, 72, of Beauty Road, appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Monday. Magargle was sent to Northumberland County Jail with felony kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault, and several misdemeanor charges.
Watsontown police were dispatched to the area of Plum Alley, at around 4:55 a.m. Monday after police say they received a call from an individual saying they heard someone screaming for help, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
When police arrived at Plum Alley they saw two males wrestling on the ground and immediately began to break up the fight, police said.
Officers discovered a female sitting on the ground near the fight with her hands tied behind her back, feet tied together and a winter hat pulled down over her head and face, police said. Police also found the alleged victim with a shoelace tied tightly around her neck and a red bandana used as a gag in her mouth.
Police attempted to take Margagle into custody, but he kept resisting, police said. Eventually, the man was placed in restraints.
A witness allegedly told police he was walking by the incident and saw the victim sitting in the grass and when he asked what was going on. Magargle told him they were playing hide and seek, according to court documents.
When the witness shined a light from his cellphone on the woman on the ground, Magargle knocked the phone out of his hand and the two began to wrestle as police arrived, court documents said.
Police spoke to the alleged victim who told officers she recently filed court papers against the man and when she went outside to let her dog out she felt someone grab her by the neck and choke her, police said.
The woman said she was able to break free and when she turned around she saw it was Magargle, according to court documents.
The woman said Margargle then punched her several times in the face and dragged her across the yard to his truck, police said. The woman said she was in fear for her life when the man tied her hands behind her back, feet together and gagged her.
Magargle will now appear before Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date.