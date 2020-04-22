A Dalmatia man faces felony kidnapping and strangulation charges and is jailed on $250,000 bail after state troopers said he forced a woman to remain in a Dalmatia home overnight after assaulting her.
Kyle Dyer, 27, of Malta Road was arraigned by video Wednesday morning by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. Toomey sent Dyer to the Northumberland County Jail.
Troopers interviewed a woman who said she and Dyer got into a verbal altercation on Sunday. Afterward, Dyer took her vehicle keys and cellphone from her.
The woman attempted to leave by walking down the driveway of the home when Dyer threw her to the ground, troopers said. Dyer then began to strangle the woman before taking her to a shed on the property and physically assaulting her. The woman became dizzy and sat in a chair before Dyer then flipped the chair over and continued to assault her, troopers said.
Dyer refused to let the woman leave and she had to stay the night in the residence, troopers said. On April 20, Dyer allowed the woman to leave but only if she agreed to return to the home, troopers said.
The woman contacted police and troopers said they saw visible bruises.
Dyer was arrested and also charged with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint, according to court documents.