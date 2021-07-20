A 27-year-old New Columbia man is jailed after police say he shot at another man early Sunday morning.
According to State Police at Milton, Zakary Walls is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threats along with other counts. Police say at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Walls fired one round of a shotgun in the direction of a New Columbia man, striking the roof of the victim's vehicle at a residence along Bostion Road in White Deer Township.
The state police report notes the victim told police he was in his vehicle when Walls appeared at the driver's side door and pointed a shotgun in his face. Police say Walls walked a short distance away from the vehicle before turning around and shooting one round in the victim's direction.
The victim, who was not injured, fled on foot and called 911. Walls also fled on foot and was later apprehended by state troopers with assistance from the Milton Police Department.
In addition to aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges, Walls was also charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Rowe and jailed on $100,000 bail.