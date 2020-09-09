SUNBURY — A pastor and his wife are facing felony theft charges after state troopers said they stole funds from Calvary Tabernacle Church on Packer Island.
Gary and Cindy Smith, of Milton, are accused of misusing more than $8,000 in funds from the church after a complaint was filed by a former employee, troopers said.
The investigation showed the Smith's were using funds for various credit card bills and personal bills, troopers said.
The Smiths were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey this morning. Both were released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.