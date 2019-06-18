SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces felony aggravated assault charges after city police say he pointed a knife at a man and threatened to "cut" him.
Ramon Olivera, 50, of Sheetz Avenue, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Sunday after Officer Earl Johnson was dispatched to the 300 block of Race Street for a disturbance.
The alleged victim told Johnson he and his family were walking down Race Street when a minivan was traveling directly at the family at a high rate of speed, Johnson said.
Olivera yelled at the family to get out of the roadway and the alleged victim yelled back, Johnson said. Olivera circled the block and came back to where the family was walking, exited his vehicle and approached the man, Johnson said.
Olivera allegedly asked the man if he had a problem, according to police. Olivera then pulled out a knife and threatened the man by saying, "I will cut you up," police reported.
While Johnson was talking with the alleged victim following the incident, Olivera came back to the scene. When Johnson ordered Olivera to pull over, Olivera sped away, Johnson said.
Johnson followed Olivera in his police cruiser until Olivera pulled over on Vine Street. Olivera allegedly started to walk toward Johnson, and Johnson drew his weapon, ordering Olivera to put his hands up to which Olivera complied, Johnson said.
Johnson said Olivera smelled a strong odor of alcohol and the officer conducted a field sobriety test. Johnson transported Olivera for blood work.
Olivera faces felony aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and driving under the influence. Olivera was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.