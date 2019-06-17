SUNBURY — A city man faces up to 100 years in prison after police say he raped a 9-year-old girl over the past two years.
Jose Figueroa-Cante, 34, of S. 10th Street, was arrested Monday and jailed on $250,000 cash bail by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
On May 5, police responded to a domestic dispute. At the scene, a woman told police Figueroa-Cante threw a bottle of hygiene solution on her after it was alleged the man was inappropriately touching the alleged victim.
Following a call to ChildLine, the child told investigators Figueroa-Cante entered her mother's bedroom over the past two years and told the girl the two were going to play, police said.
Officer Michael Vognetz said the girl stated Figueroa-Cante shook her like a doll and when he was done he told her to not tell her mother or he would hurt her mother.
Figueroa-Cante was arrested Monday and appeared before Toomey on felony charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Figueroa-Cante is locked up at the Northumberland County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.