A Trevorton woman who said she reported a bag of "white powder" found near the Shamokin Elementary Annex building seven months ago was charged by city police with possessing alleged cocaine.
Ashley Lynne Heim, 26, of Market Street, was charged Monday by Shamokin police with a misdemeanor count of possession.
Heim denied the allegation on Wednesday, saying she was never notified of the charges. Heim says she found the drugs on the ground while waiting to pick up her children from school on Nov. 13, said she handed the bag of powder to school authorities and left with her children.
Former Annex Principal Shannon Fetterman denied the incident took place in an email to The Daily Item in November. Fetterman later said she left early that day and was made aware of the incident afterward but that it was handled by former principal Tony Carnuccio.
Police say Carnuccio brought the bag of white power to the police station in November. According to police, Carnuccio allegedly said a female dropped the bag out of her pocket while she and others were standing by the door waiting to pick up their children.
A second person picked up the bag but police did not say who that individual turned it over to. On Nov. 28, Heim spoke to The Daily Item after the incident said she was the person who found the alleged drugs.
Officer Scott Weaver said the entire situation was captured on school video. Weaver said the powder tested positive for cocaine.
On Wednesday, Heim said police never spoke to her. She was made aware of the charges through a police blotter story published earlier this week.
Heim said she still has not received the charges in the mail. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said his office mailed the charges to Heim and no physical arrest was made by police. Heim said she plans on fighting the allegations.
In November, Carnuccio denied comment by email and referred all questions to district Transitions Coordinator Jim Zack about the incident. Zack has refused to respond to The Daily Item, along with Superintendent Chris Venna.
Fetterman was moved from the principal position and is now a classroom teacher. Carnuccio was also removed as a principal, but directors gave no explanation on why the move was made. Carnuccio has denied comment on the demotion to assistant principal.
Fetterman, Zack, high school principal Todd Hockenbroch and school director Charles Shuey and The Daily Item are currently involved in a mediation with the state Office of Open records concerning emails on the Nov. 13 incident and district officials conducting outside work while on school time.