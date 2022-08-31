SHAMOKIN — City Police Chief Raymond Siko on Wednesday spoke of overdoses in Shamokin, saying that normal doses of Narcan have been less and less successful.
Siko spoke as a special guest at the third annual Overdose Awareness Day program at Claude Kehler Park in Shamokin on Wednesday. The program, which was hosted by Oasis Community Recovery Club and AppleGate Recovery, highlighted the Good Samaritan Law that extends immunity to some drug users calling 911 to report overdoses.
There have been 10 drug overdoses — including two fatal overdoses — over the past two weeks in Northumberland County. Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force members are saying there is suspected fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine and marijuana according to previous test results.
Siko said the city recently confiscated "a load of the new purple Carfentanil," a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin
"It's here," said Siko. "Narcan (an overdose reversal medication) isn't working. When we started the Narcan program, we gave 4 milligrams and in five minutes they woke up. We're giving 12 to 16 milligrams before the ambulance is getting there. It's not working."
Siko encouraged citizens to call 911 in cases of overdoses.
"There's overdoses occurring in this city. Instead of calling 911 or the police, they're calling around to neighbors to get NARCAN," said Siko. "In some cases, it's too late. Our police department responds to every single overdose, unconscious person, or cardiac arrest. It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, we come the same way: lights and siren with our equipment."
In fall 2014, Pennsylvania amended its drug laws to extend good samaritan protections to drug users. This legislation provides immunity to drug users for certain drug crimes when they call for help for a person experiencing a drug overdose. A person calling about overdoses must identify themselves, must cooperate with first responders and must stay with the person who has overdosed.
A police officer can be across the city within three minutes of being dispatched, Siko said, but people attempting to treat an overdose by themselves with unsuccessful or unproven life-saving measures might delay professional treatment by 30 minutes.
"When you have an opioid overdose, you need the proper medication to successfully treat that person," said Siko. "I'm here to tell you that it doesn't always work."
If a person is overdosing or dying, "I cannot stress enough, call 911," Siko added. "Get medical professionals or law enforcement there immediately. We'll deal with the rest later."
Oasis Club President Danielle Houtz thanked all the partners who helped make the event possible but said there's still work to be done.
"This is the third year that we are recognizing Overdose Awareness Day here in Shamokin," said Houtz. "It has not gotten any easier. The overdoses have not lessened in this community."
Leslie Ward, of the Northumberland County Treatment Court, said her 25-year-old son has been in recovery for five years. She said she continues to do this job for him.
"This is a family disease," said Ward. "It doesn't just affect the person, it affects everyone in that family. We all take on things we wouldn't normally do."
Those with addiction must seek recovery on their own, she said.
"I know this program works," said Ward. "I know this program changes lives."
Other speakers also included Nick Ides from the American Heart Association who gave a demonstration on how to administer CPR; Jill Henrich, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way; and Cassandra Catino, of AppleGate.
Oasis will also host the third annual Recovery Walk and Festival at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in downtown Shamokin. The event is held to celebrate those who are recovering from substance use disorder and support Oasis Community Recovery Club’s efforts to provide help to the community.
The day begins with a two-mile walk through downtown Shamokin and loops back to Independence Street where the street festival begins. It is a $25 registration fee.
There will be music, food, games, raffles and resource information tables of services and support available in the local community for those in need of substance use disorder help.
Registration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The walk begins at 1 p.m. The festival is until 4 p.m.