SHAMOKIN — A city woman faces felony aggravated assault charges for hitting her 4-year old multiple times with a cord and belt because the woman was angry the child was sleeping in her bed, police said.
Yaminah Bethune-Lewis, 23, of Raspberry Hill, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Bethune-Lewis was picked up Thursday afternoon, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $75,000 cash bail.
Police said the incident began when a Northumberland County Child & Youth Services caseworker arrived at the Raspberry Hill home on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
The caseworker noticed bruises on the child and called Shamokin police, officers said.
The child was taken to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital by the caseworker to be treated for the injuries, officers said.
Police said they spoke with doctors at the hospital and viewed pictures that showed multiple marks of different sizes.
There were abrasions, swelling and raised areas on the child's arms, legs, stomach and back, police said.
Police said the doctor told officers Bethune-Lewis said she struck the child in the hand with a belt until her hand began to hurt.
The doctor said Bethune-Lewis told her the child was struck with a phone charger wire and an extension cord after she returned home Dec. 3 in the morning to find the child in the woman's room asleep, police said.
Gembic authorized a search warrant of the Raspberry Hill home Wednesday night.
Police said they discovered the items used in the attack, according to police.
During the search, police discovered three other children and two adults in the kitchen area of the home, according to court documents.
The child was interviewed by police and told officers "it hurt" when hit by the extension cord and belt, according to police.