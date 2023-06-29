LEWISBURG — A Clinton County man allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of sports trading cards from Walmart in Lewisburg since February, according to state police in Milton.
Timothy Roy Martin, 37, of Sugar Run Road, Mill Hall, was charged with a felony count of retail theft. The charge was filed by state Trooper Mark Reasner, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Police reported that Jeff Ramsey, of Asset Protection Officer at the Lewisburg Walmart, observed Martin allegedly taking baseball, football and basketball cards over a four-month period. Martin would allegedly pick up boxes of cards, cut them open, take the cards out of the box and conceal those cards inside his coat. He would then allegedly put the empty boxes in the trash before leaving the store without paying, police said.
Martin allegedly took 71 boxes of cards, totaling in $1,471.24. The alleged thefts occurred on Feb. 16, March 14, March 23, April 14, May 5 and May 11, police said.
Martin, who denied the thefts when interviewed by police, was arraigned in front of Rowe on June 16. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 3.