SUNBURY — A Coal Township man faces felony drug charges after he was nabbed in a sting operation purchasing heroin in Sunbury on Wednesday.
Jeremy Gundy, 24, of Wood Street was arrested Wednesday night after city police officer Trey Kurtz said he received information Gundy was selling heroin in Sunbury, police said.
Kurtz, along with Sgt. Travis Bremigen, reported he was contacted by a confidential informant who told the officer he contacted Gundy to arrange a time to meet up and purchase heroin, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. the informant met with Gundy near a gas station on Fourth Street, police said. Officers said they had police from other departments nearby watching the purchase.
After the informant walked up to Gundy's vehicle and handed him $270, the informant left and met with Bremigen and handed them six glassine bags of suspected heroin, according to police.
Shortly after the purchase, Gundy left the gas station and drove on Arch Street where other officers were waiting to conduct a traffic stop, police said.
Gundy was taken into custody. He was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Toomey set Gundy's bail at $150,000 cash Thursday morning.
Gundy now faces felony possession with the intent to deliver, felony delivery of a controlled substance, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.