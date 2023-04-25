COAL TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Coal Township man is wanted by police on charges of felony sexual assault crimes of a teen, police said.
David Glatfelter, of South Popular Street, is wanted by authorities after being charged with felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault of children and corruption of minors, according to Coal Township Detective Matt Hashuga.
Hashuga said Glatfelter is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old female and requesting and receiving sexually explicit photographs of the minor child online.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic issued an arrest warrant on Monday. Hashuga said Glatfelter's whereabouts are unknown but the man is reported to frequent the Ashland area in Schuylkill County as well as visiting New York state.
Anyone with information on Glatfelter's whereabouts is asked to call Northumberland County 911.