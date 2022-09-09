A Lewisburg contractor hired to do home improvement work for a Valley couple instead cashed the $3,000 downpayment check without ever performing any work, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Francisco Charles Avila, 31, of North Third Street, Lewisburg, was charged with four felony offenses: theft by deception, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and two counts of home improvement. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Joshua E. Dreisbach in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
Police reported that Tristan and Sarah Roupp received a quote for home improvement work from Avila Home Improvement. The quote stated a $3,000 downpayment would be required to start work, according to court documents.
The Roupps said they hired Avila and paid the downpayment using a check. Avila cashed the check on March 3, according to court documents.
When no work had been completed by March 29, the Roupps asked for a refund. The victims then asked Aviles to perform the work on April 22, according to court documents.
The victims again requested a refund on May 12, according to court documents.
Avila has failed to refund the money or do the work, according to court documents.
Avila was arraigned on Wednesday in front of Rowe and bail was set at $3,000 unsecured. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in front of Rowe.