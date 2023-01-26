MILTON — A convicted felon living in Milton is facing criminal charges after police found his girlfriend's shotgun in the home, according to Milton Police Department.
Donavin Frederick Beers, 33, of Center Street, Milton, was charged with a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm. The charges were filed by Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
On Jan. 18, the Milton Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force officers were looking for Beers. The investigation led them to a residence on Center Street where Beers resides with his girlfriend Heather Gligora and her children, police said.
The woman said Beers was not home, and she gave permission to search the residence. A single-shot 12-gauge shotgun was found in the upstairs bedroom next to a clothes dresser, police said.
Beers has a prior conviction for burglary, which prohibits him from possessing or having access to a firearm, police said.
Gligora indicated that she owned the firearm and provided police with a plastic bag containing ammunition. The firearm was seized and entered into evidence, police said.
Beers was arraigned on Jan. 18 and released after posting $50,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in front of Diehl.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER