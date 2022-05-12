MILTON — A convicted felon allegedly broke into a home in Point Township, held the homeowner at gunpoint and took firearms and electronics, according to Point Township Police.
Nicholas Robert Ranck, 23, of Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, then allegedly forced the homeowner to reformat his video surveillance hard drive to erase the files of the incident, according to police.
Ranck was charged in two separate complaints with the following: 12 felonies consisting of one count each of robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, illegally concealing a firearm, possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number, three counts of illegally possessing a firearm and three counts of theft by unlawful taking; and eight misdemeanors consisting of one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of amphetamine, illegally possessing drug paraphernalia, illegally possessing marijuana and two counts of receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolmen Kevin Herring, Alexander Larka and Kevin Rushton in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
A search warrant was issued for Ranck's home by Point Township Police on March 7 after Ranck allegedly pointed a .308 Winchester rifle at Zachary Leiby in Lithia Springs, Point Township. Police found Ranck at his mother’s residence along the Old Danville Highway hiding behind a water heater in the basement. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police seized .380 caliber revolver and cartridges, a 12 gauge shotgun with a scratched off serial number, shells and magazines, a .380 caliber revolver, a long stem glass smoking device, a plastic ammo can with various items of drugs and paraphernalia, miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia and a long stem glass smoking device. A wallet was also found belonging to Ranck with his ID and cards, police said.
The shotgun and revolver were taken because Ranck is not permitted to possess a firearm. He was previously adjudicated delinquent for a felony burglary when he was a minor in 2015 and he also had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.
Spring House Road resident Jack Geise came to the township police department on March 10 to report the theft of two firearms and one starter pistol. He said he read a search warrant that listed his firearms were seized from Ranck's home.
Geise originally withheld the nature of the theft because he was scared Ranck would return to kill him. He revealed more details in a second interview on March 19, police said.
Geise said he was home the night of March 7 when Ranck allegedly kicked in his back door. Ranck allegedly walked through his kitchen with a small, black semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight. Ranck allegedly stood over him, held the gun to his head and said, "I am taking whatever I want," according to court documents.
Ranck allegedly took a .22 caliber revolver, a .22 caliber starter pistol, a Mossberg 12-guage bolt action shotgun, a Playstation, chargers to a laptop, a cell phone, and an air freshener. He then allegedly forced Geise to reformat his video surveillance, police said.
Ranck was arraigned on these charges and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $225,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Diehl.
In addition to these latest charges, Ranck is also facing criminal charges for pointing the gun at Leiby on March 7. He was charged with two felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and illegally carrying a firearm without a license; four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct; and two summary counts of driving while suspended and driving without a license. The charges were filed by Point Township Police Patrolman Clarence Kelly in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
On these charges, he is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The bail for these charges is $75,000 cash bail.
Ranck also has three other pending criminal cases in Northumberland County related to drugs, firearms, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, theft, among other misdemeanor charges.