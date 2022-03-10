MILTON — A convicted felon from Northumberland allegedly pointed a rifle at another man earlier this month.
Nicholas Robert Ranck, 23, of Mountain Road, Northumberland, was charged with two felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and illegally carrying a firearm without a license; four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct; and two summary counts of driving while suspended and driving without a license. The charges were filed by Point Township Police Patrolman Clarence Kelly in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Ranck allegedly pointed a .308 Winchester rifle at Zachary Leiby on March 7 in Lithia Springs, Point Township.
A witness provided security footage showing the altercation. In the video, two vehicles can be seen and yelling can be heard before the sedan speeds away, police said.
Police found Ranck at his mother's residence along the Old Danville Highway hiding behind a water heater in the basement. He was taken into custody without incident.
Ranck was convicted of felony burglary in 2015, making him a person not permitted to possess a firearm, police said.
Ranck was arraigned on March 7 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. March 16.