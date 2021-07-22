MILTON — A convicted felon and former constable allegedly shot and injured a Siberian Husky while hunting in December, claiming he thought it was a coyote, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, charged Ralph Edward Hauck, 52, of State Route 54, Watsontown, with three felony counts: illegally possessing a firearm, aggravated assault to animals and criminal mischief. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Charles Feigles and his dog named Aspen were in the areas of Reynolds Hill Road in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, on Dec. 12, when someone shot his dog. Aspen was wearing an orange safety vest because it was hunting season, police said.
Feigles identified a maroon Chevrolet TrailBlazer fleeing the area and provided the license plate to police. The vehicle is registered to Hauck, of Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.
When police approached Hauck's residence, Hauck was wearing the same clothing and matched the description provided by Feigles. Throughout the course of the investigation, police said Hauck was interviewed multiple times and provided different and contradicting events of the day.
He said he possessed and fired an inline muzzleloader with a silver stainless steel barrel and synthetic stock at a deer and coyote. Hauck's description of his attempt to shoot a coyote was consistent with the injuries that Aspen sustained, police said.
Aspen had to undergo immediate surgery and sustained significant injuries due to the gunshot wound. Aspen survived the incident but Feigles incurred $3,308.67 in veterinarian bills associated with the incident, police said.
Hauck is on bail for a separate incident in Union County. He has pending charges that include two counts of illegally possessing a firearm.
In 2000, Hauck was federally convicted of two counts of witness tampering and one count of obstruction of justice. He was also federally convicted in 2012 for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. Both these convictions prohibit Hauck from owning or possessing firearms, police said.
Hauck is accused of trying to get a witness to lie in connection with the prosecution of his brother. The witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges stem from a case in which Hauck’s brother Robert was sentenced in 1999 to five years in prison for use of a firearm in a drug transaction. He admitted trading a shotgun for marijuana plants.
The government said Hauck, as a convicted felon, committed a crime by hunting on the grounds of the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex and in Delaware Township in December 2010.
Hauck had been trying to get his firearms rights restored at the time of the first firearm offense. He asked President George Bush for a pardon, wrote to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and filed a motion the late Senior Judge James F. McClure Jr. denied.
A search warrant was executed on June 4 at Hauck's residence, which resulted in the seizure of the firearm used on Dec. 12.
Hauck, who remains incarcerated at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. July 28 in front of Diehl.