LEWISBURG — Two men allegedly purchased $1,400 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg with counterfeit $100 bills, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Jennifer Bowers, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that the incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. June 26 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Lewisburg.
Employees said the men entered the store at 12:49 p.m. and allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase Hart batteries for $700 and a breast pump and assorted baby merchandise for $700, police reported.
The men have been identified and charges are pending a complete investigation, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER