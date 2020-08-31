Financial reasons may keep Northumberland County woman from being extradited back to Pennsylvania after she was picked up by the U.S. Marshal Service in Illinois on charges she fled the state with her two children, breaking a custody court order.
Sawsan Hadidi, 39, fled Riverside with her children in violation of court instructions on June 12, according to police.
Following a nationwide search, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Hadidi was arrested and her two children were taken by children and youth officials in Niles, Illinois.
"The children were the top priority in this and they have been returned to Northumberland County and are safe," Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said.
Hadidi is now in a Cook County jail waiting to be extradited back to Northumberland County, but the cost is not cheap.
Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes said the professional transport service gave a price of $4,100 to return the woman, but his department does not have the money.
"We do not have that kind of money for something like this," he said. "We are working with the district attorney's office to try and come up with a way to get her back here."
Parkes said the woman lived in Riverside for less than two days. He believes it would be unjust to have Riverside residents foot the bill to bring her back.
"If this was someone from our area that was homegrown I would say we need to find a way to get the money," he said. "This is a case of a woman who was not part of our community here and we are trying to avoid getting hit with these costs."
Matulewicz said his office also does not have an additional $4,100 to give to Riverside. It is not the district attorney's office obligation to pay the bill, he said. However, Matulewicz said he wants to help the police department in any way he can.
"We are working with Riverside police to come up with a solution for both parties on this," he said. "Our top priority was the children and they are back in the county."
While the district attorney's office and the police work to find a way, the clock keeps ticking, Parkes said.
"We need to figure it out by the end of the week," he said. 'We had 14 days from the day of the arrest or she will be let go."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county also does not have an extra $4,100 to spend currently.
"We will talk to both Riverside Police and the district attorney's office about this," he said Monday. "We need to see the charges and if this individual is a hardened criminal or if this is a case where the person would come back on her own because the children are back here."
Schiccatano said the prison board meets on Wednesday and he will discuss the situation with Parkes and Matulewicz.
Matulewicz said if the woman is let go the warrant would still stand in Pennsylvania and if she would return she would once again be taken into custody to face the charges of two counts each of interference with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.
Riverside Patrolman Brad Harvey filed the charges through Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.
Parkes said his department contacted the U.S. Marshal Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help assist in the case.
“The safety and well-being of children are paramount to members of the Marshals Service," Pane said in a press release. "We will commit our best effort to these cases and the safe recovery of children."