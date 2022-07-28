A 66-year-old Dalmatia woman was killed early this morning when she was struck by a fire truck responding to the scene of a crash along Route 147.
According to state police at Stonington, Rebecca J. Wenrich was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The crash occurred at 2:25 a.m. in Lower Mahanoy Township, police said.
Police said a 1995 Spartan Motors pumper was driving south on Route 147 in response to a vehicle crash. Wenrich entered the roadway and walked into the path of the pumper and was struck in the southbound lane, police said. The truck was driven by 26-year-old Daniel W. Fisher, of Herndon.
Police did not release which fire department the truck was responding from.
Route 147 was closed for nearly six hours with traffic rerouted around the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.