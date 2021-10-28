LEWISBURG — State police arrested a Danville man accused of sending sexually explicit messages and images to a 14-year-old girl.
Arrest papers state Jacob Ezra Reedy, 40, of 651 Upper St., sent messages and images to the girl through Instagram. The child’s mother alerted police on Dec. 4 after the messages were received overnight, arrest papers state. The child and mother reside in Union County.
Trooper Jessica Naschke, state police at Milton, charged Reedy with three felony counts: dissemination of photographs of child sex acts, criminal use of a communication facility, contact/communication with a minor — sexual abuse.
Reedy was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe and returned to Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township, where he’s held on $150,000 cash bail in a related case.
Naschke previously arrested Reedy following the incident on charges of corruption of minors, stalking, harassment and criminal solicitation. The newest counts followed the service of a warrant to Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, for the messages and four images.