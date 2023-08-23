DANVILLE — A Danville woman is headed to Montour County Court after District Judge William Wilt held over her felony charges for hindering an investigation during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Jasmine Yeater, 31, of Kriner Street, was present at the hearing where Officer Eric Routch, of the Danville Borough Police Department, testified on behalf of the prosecution.
The officer testified to having responded to an altercation on Kriner Street on June 12. On the stand, Routch said Yeater, who was involved in the altercation, would only provide names "Finesse” and “Haz" for a suspect officer's later identified as Michael McAdoo.
Routch said police also found out Yeater was pregnant by the male in question and she often allowed him to watched her children. Given these details, Routch said he was confident Yeater knew the suspect's identity on the date in question.
Shaw Watts, who said she adopted Yeater at eight-months-old, testifed on behalf of the defense.
Watts said McAdoo resided with Yeater for more than a year, but the last time she saw him was in court for a Protection from Abuse (PFA) for her grandson, Yeater's son, who McAdoo has allegedly abused.
Because Watts had not seen her daughter for a year, due to a falling out, she said she only knew Yeater's current boyfriend as "Haz." Watts testified that McAdoo, the suspect police had identified, and Haz were different people.
However, Watts also stated that because of the nature of her daughter and Haz's relationship, she would expect Yeater to know the male's full name.
During the prosecution's final argument, District Attorney Angela Mattis stated that because the male in question had allegedly watched Yeater's children and she claimed to be pregnant by him, she would have known the man's given name and had withheld that information from police.
On the defense, Public Defender Laurie Pickle, argued that Yeater had shown police a Facebook photo of the male and offered the names "Finesse” and “Haz," and, therefore, had not withheld any information from investigators.
District Judge William Wilt ruled in favor of the commonwealth and held the felony charges for county court. Yeater awaits further proceedings there.