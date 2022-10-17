MILTON — State police in Milton have released a description of a possible suspect following multiple thefts of packages from mailboxes in Derry Township, Montour County.
State police were contacted and made aware that two weeks to a month ago an unidentified woman was observed by the mailboxes at at the Blue Spring Terrace Trailer Park, opening multiple boxes and then stopping and appearing nervous when a passerby went by her.
The woman was described as "very skinny." She is a white non-Hispanic woman with black hair. She was observed with two children, each on bicycles, and a third child in a stroller, police said.
The United States Postal Inspection Service has been made aware of this investigation.
Trooper K. Drick reported that packages were taken from Kristina Burd, 47, of Danville, and Jennifer Brown, 44, of Danville, at the Blue Spring Terrace trailer Park.
Burd had a sweatshirt valued at $60 taken between midnight Sept. 15 and midnight Oct. 10, police said.
Brown had female nail supplies valued at $119 taken between 11:39 a.m. Oct. 11 and 3 p.m. Oct. 11, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Drick at 570-524-2662.