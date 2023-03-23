MILTON — A New Columbia man who allegedly fled from police and struck a state police cruiser with his motorcycle was charged this week in the incident on Feb. 15.
Rick Alan Waugaman, 35, of Gray Hill Road, New Columbia, had been wanted by police since Nov. 17 on six active warrants when police pursued him that afternoon in Delaware Township. Waugaman on Wednesday was arraigned on the new charges and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $182,500 cash bail.
He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the new charges and four other cases, which sends his cases to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Waugaman was charged on Monday with four felony counts: flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license; five misdemeanors: one count of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of resisting arrest; and six summary counts. The charges were filed by Cpl. Ty Brininger, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Waugaman was apprehended by police on Feb. 15 after being on the lam since Nov. 17 when Diehl denied bail on a felony charge of a person not to possess a firearm and a firearm not to be carried with a license.
Brininger responded to a two-vehicle accident at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 involving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Pennsylvania State Police vehicle and a 2011 Jinan Qingqi motorcycle being driven by Waugaman. The collision occurred on the off-ramp from Interstate 80 westbound south of Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township.
The police vehicle, which was driven by state Trooper Benjamin Markosky, was parked partially on the westbound off-ramp facing south. The motorcycle was observed lying on its right side with its front tire partially under the passenger side of the state police vehicle in the area of the passenger side door. The motorcycle was facing southwest and Waugaman was in an ambulance receiving medical care for injuries to his lower extremities, according to police.
Milton Police Chief Curtis Zettlemoyer and Borough Sgt. Todd Ulrich encountered Waugaman in the area of Ficks Hardware, 759 Susquehanna Trail, Milton. They knew Waugaman was wanted on multiple arrest warrants for protection from abuse violations and felony weapons violations, according to court documents.
Waugaman allegedly refused police orders and fled into a wooded area near Ficks on his motorcycle. While attempting to establish a perimeter, Waugaman allegedly fled east through lawns and eventually entered Susquehanna Trail traveling toward McEwensville, according to court documents.
A pursuit was initiated by state Trooper Eric Dreisbach in a marked police vehicle. Waugaman allegedly jumped an embankment when entering the roadway and continued to flee east on Susquehanna Trail, according to court documents.
Waugaman allegedly entered the parking lot of Rovendales Garage in Watsontown at a high rate of spend and exited by again jumping an embankment back onto Susquehanna Trail, according to court documents.
Waugaman allegedly began traveling on the berm and right off the berm on the roadway. After traveling under Interstate 180, Markosky entered the off-ramp and to Susquehanna Trail as it appeared to him that Waugaman was attempting to enter the interstate, which meant traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to court documents.
As a result, Waugaman allegedly did not stop his motorcycle and collided with Markosky's vehicle, causing injury to Waugaman. Waugaman was taken into custody and transported to Geisinger in Danville for treatment of his injuries, according to court documents.
A semi-automatic Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun was recovered next to Waugaman's motorcycle. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also discovered on Waugaman, according to court documents.
This investigation revealed Waugaman had been convicted of offenses of drug convictions and an escape conviction, which renders him unable to possess a firearm. Waugaman also does not have a motorcycle license and his Pennsylvania Driver's License is suspended, according to court documents.
In addition to the new charges, Waugaman across four cases also faces a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, two felony firearms charges, and five misdemeanor counts of fleeing, harassment, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and stalking.
Waugaman is also being held in contempt of court on three different occasions on Oct. 5, Nov. 7 and Nov. 18. He is scheduled for a contempt hearing at 9:15 a.m. April 10 in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor.
Waugaman allegedly placed a tracking device on a car of a woman who has a protection from abuse order against him. He allegedly texted the woman 28 times, saying he would kill himself and others, and went to her home on Nov. 7.
Waugaman was found by police sleeping in the woman's home on Nov. 17. He allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun when police apprehended him, according to court documents.
Waugaman continued to call the woman following those incidents. Waugaman also fled from police on an ATV, according to court documents.