MILTON — A Dewart man already facing felony counts of fleeing police was charged recently with terroristic threats and simple assault.
Paul Elmer McClintock, 42, of Cherry Street, Dewart, was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault; and a summary count of harassment. He was charged by Trooper Chad Kramer of the Milton State Police Barracks in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
McClintock is accused of having a physical altercation with a woman then later threatening to shoot her on Dec. 3.
McClintock is already facing a felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer; five misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license; and five summary traffic violations. He was charged by State Trooper Tyler Arbogast in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Arbogast reported that he observed McClintock at 8:53 p.m. May 12 driving a White Ford Mustang east on Mahoning Street at a high rate of speed in a 25 mph zone. When he pursued the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, drove through stop signs, turned without signaling and entered roadways marked with “do not enter” signs, police said.
He was found with drugs and paraphernalia. He was allegedly high on methamphetamine at the time, police said.
McClintock had three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license following a driving under the influence conviction, police said.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for the new charges at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15 in front of Diehl. He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.