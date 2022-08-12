MILTON — A Dewart man already facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts was recently charged with additional criminal charges in a separate incident of illegally driving, according to state police at Milton.
Paul Elmer McClintock, 44, of Cherry Street, Dewart, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended for DUI and three summary counts of operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, and having expired registrationThe charges were filed by state Trooper Tyler Arbogast, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
McClintock, who is known to have a DUI suspended license, was pulled over on July 19. McClintock allegedly acknowledged that his license was suspended and he couldn't provide the vehicle's insurance or registration, police said.
McClintock has six prior violations of driving while operating privilege is suspended related to DUI, police said.
McClintock has pending criminal cases involving a felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer as well as multiple misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.