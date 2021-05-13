MILTON — A Dewart man who was allegedly high on methamphetamine sped away from police in order to avoid apprehension on Wednesday night in Milton, according to state police in Milton.
Paul Elmer McClintock, 42, of Cherry Street, Dewart, is now facing a felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer; five misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license; and five summary traffic violations. He was charged by State Trooper Tyler Arbogast in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Arbogast reported that he observed McClintock at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday driving a White Ford Mustang east on Mahoning Street at a high rate of speed in a 25 mph zone. When he pursued the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, drove through stop signs, turned without signaling and entered roadways marked with "do not enter" signs, police said.
The driver turned into a dirt driveway just west of Marion Avenue. Arbogast watched him exit the vehicle and the officer commanded him to get on the ground where the man was placed under arrest, police said.
McClintock was observed to have glassy, bloodshot eyes, police said.
Police found a small bag of methamphetamine in his left boot, a hypodermic needle next to the driver's door, and brass knuckles along the driver's door, police said.
McClintock's blood test was positive for methamphetamine, police said.
McClintock had three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license following a driving under the influence conviction, police said.
McClintock was arraigned in front of Diehl on Thursday morning and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. May 26 in front of Diehl.