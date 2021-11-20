WATSONTOWN — A man accused of hitting a 13-year-old pedestrian preparing to board a school bus was allegedly driving under the influence with a juvenile passenger at the time of the incident, according to the Watsontown Police Department.
Tyler Carter, 28, of Watsontown, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for the incident at 7:39 a.m. Sept. 16. The charges will be filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Watsontown police were dispatched to the 400 block of Liberty Street, Watsontown, for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The boy did sustain an injury and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where he underwent emergency room treatment for his injuries, police said.
Carter also had a male juvenile passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.
Carter was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Toxicology results showed that Carter had two controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash, police said.
