VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A driver on Interstate 80 pointed a firearm at a car full of people, including two children, on Sunday, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper R. Camerer reported the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday while traveling west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township, Montour County.
The suspected actor is described as a white male in his 30s wearing a black shirt and driving an older Black Honda CRV, police said.
The alleged victims include Mitzi Royer, 50, of Beavertown; Kaitlyn Weiser, 25, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Ethan Weiser, 25, of Mount Pleasant Mills; and two girls, ages 10 and 7, of Beavertown, police said.
The alleged victims were driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, police said.