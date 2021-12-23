GREGG TOWNSHIP — A driver from Florida struck a coyote on Route 15 in Union County on Dec. 20, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Kurtis Killian reported that Gary. A. North, 72, of Sarasota, Fla, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica north on Route 15 in Gregg Township at 1:10 p.m. when a coyote entered the roadway from the east shoulder. North struck the animal with the front bumper.
The vehicle traveled to the Sunoco gas station where it came to a final controlled rest. The coyote was found off the roadway, police said.
North and his passengers Zachary North, 22, Rene Meyer-North, 57, and Benjamin North, 19, were not injured. They were wearing their seat belts, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER