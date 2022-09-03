LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Pottsville driver who allegedly struck a bicyclist on Wednesday was cited by state police in Milton.
Michael J. Carr, 41, of Pottsville, was charged with two summary traffic offenses: failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving after allegedly hitting bicyclist Larry M. Robbins, 61, of Danville, according to state Trooper Steven Geiger, of the Milton State Police Barracks.
Robbins was listed in critical condition at Geisinger.
The incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 2856 Continental Boulevard (Route 44) in Limestone Township, Montour County, police reported.
Carr was traveling east in a 2011 Subaru Outback on Continental Boulevard in the right travel lane. Robbins was cycling east on Continental Boulevard along the south shoulder in front of Carr, police said.
The collision occurred as Carr approached Robbins from the rear and drifted onto the south shoulder of the roadway. Carr made an initial side swipe impact with Robbins, police said.
After the initial impact, Carr came to a final rest on the south shoulder facing east. The force of the impact caused Robbins to be separated from the bicycle, police said.
Robbins and the bicycle came to final rest along the road on the south edge in a grassy ditch, police said.