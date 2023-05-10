MILTON — A Danville man allegedly got drunk and assaulted a woman by choking her and striking her at her Milton home, according to Milton Police Department.
Jonathan Michael Evans, 34, of Margargle Road, Danville, was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolwoman Laura Messa in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The alleged incident took place on the night of May 3. The woman reported that Evans came intoxicated to her Milton home from a local bar and they got into an altercation, police said.
The woman said Evans allegedly held her down on the bed and screamed loudly in her ear. He also allegedly pinned her against a wall with her face and neck pushed hard against the wall, and he allegedly had his hands gripped on her neck to a point where she couldn't breathe, police said.
When the woman tried to leave, Evans allegedly struck her in the face with an open hand, police said.
The victim had visible marks on her neck and left cheek, police said.
Evans was taken into custody on a probation detainer. He was arraigned on May 4 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. May 17 in front of Diehl.
