A YouTube video showing a mother confronting an Elysburg man who sent a photo of his penis intended for the woman’s underage daughter led to criminal charges filed against the man.
Scott A. Golden, 36, believed he was chatting with a 17-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger when he sent the explicit photograph, according to arrest papers filed Thursday at the office of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.
Golden actually was chatting with the teenager’s mother when he sent the picture overnight Monday, arrest papers state.
“How old do you think I am?” the woman wrote, according to arrest papers. Golden replied: “17.” The conversation continued, police said.
In a 17-minute video since pulled from YouTube, the woman recorded herself confronting Golden via video messaging and threatened to report him to police.
Patrolman David Tomtishen, Ralpho Township Police Department, wrote in arrest papers that Golden was interviewed Wednesday and said he believed he was messaging with the teenage girl before he was confronted by her mother.
“(Golden) advised that he sent a picture of his penis in hopes that (the teenager) would send a nude in return,” Tomtishen wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. “He apologized several times and stated that he has a pornography addiction.”
Tomtishen charged Golden with sexual exploitation of children, solicitation of child pornography, dissemination of sexual materials to minors, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, open lewdness.
Cole arraigned Golden this morning and ordered him held in Northumberland County Prison, Coal Township, on $75,000 cash bail.