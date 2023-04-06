MILTON — An employee of American Truck Plaza allegedly took more than $580 from the business last month, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, charged Anthony Holland, 38, of Simpson Road, Linwood, with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. The charge was filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Holland is accused of taking $584.62 from the business at 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, between March 21 and April 1, police said.
Stephen Lang, the manager of American Truck Plaza, told police that during the duration of Holland's employment, the business incurred a larger-than-normal loss in revenue. Since Jan. 2, 2022, the business lost a total of $17,270.70 in inventory, police said.
Surveillance cameras show Holland allegedly stealing cash during transactions. The footage shows that Holland between March 21 and April 1 worked a total of seven shifts and allegedly stole $584.62.
Holland was arraigned on Monday and scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. April 12.
