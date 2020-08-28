LEWISBURG — A teenage employee at a former restaurant in East Buffalo Township told police she feared she and her mother would lose their jobs and suffer family humiliation if she refused the alleged sexual advances of her boss in 2015 and 2016.
When the girl quit after alleged daily unwanted fondling and touching, police said Atanasio Reyes, 45, former owner of Reba and Pancho's, stalked her, causing the family to move to another state to get away from him. When the family moved back, Reyes stalked the girl again over a 15-month period until July, according to the charges.
Reyes is now facing 10 criminal charges consisting of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, a felony count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor count of stalking and five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion. The charges were filed against Reyes on Wednesday by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Bradley Miller in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Reyes has not yet been arraigned.
The girl started working at the restaurant, located at 2006 W. Market St., at age 15. Upon turning 16, the girl said Reyes asked her personal questions and talked about his marriage, making the girl uncomfortable, according to court documents.
Upon turning 17 in 2015, Reyes asked the girl to sit with him on the steps to the second floor of the building on a regular basis. Over a short period of time, Reyes allegedly began placing his hands on the girl's thighs and eventually touched her genitals through her clothing, police said.
The girl attempted to pull away the first time, but he allegedly told her it was OK and to sit still. He firmly grasped her thigh and held her in place, police said.
The assaults continued on an almost daily basis between September 2015 and August 2016 in other parts of the building, police said.
The victim believed she could not do anything about the alleged assault because of the financial hardships of losing her and her mother's job. She also didn't want to cause her family humiliation, police said.
"The victim felt she had no choice but to allow the assaults to occur due to her employment status, the fact that the actor is a family friend and well-known business owner," police wrote in the criminal complaint.
The girl eventually left the business due to a medical condition, but Reyes began allegedly stalking the girl between August 2016 and July 2017, police said.
He would drive slowly past her residence and watch the house. He would follow the girl to local shopping areas and her new place of employment, police said.
"The stalking became so concerning, the victim and her family moved to another state," police wrote. "Upon returning to their Pennsylvania residence in April of 2018, the actor again began stalking the victim and her following her to her place of employment and attempting to make contact with her."
The last known instance occurred on July 9. The victim also filed a Protection From Abuse Order against Reyes, police said.
A family friend assisted the girl in reporting the past sexual assault on July 15, police said.
Reyes and co-owner Bekah Meixell, also his wife, announced the closing of Reba and Pancho's and their website on July 22.