DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old Watsontown man was scammed out of $9,000 by someone impersonating a bail bondsman, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper J. Horan reported that he responded to the home of John Hoffman on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, at 5:57 p.m. Oct. 7, for a report of the theft.
The suspect is a tall white male wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, a blue zip up sweatshirt, a pair of fitted sweatpants and Yeezy sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident or who experienced a similar incident is asked to contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662.