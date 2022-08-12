A 17-year-old father and his girlfriend allegedly left prescription medication inside the playpen of a 10-month-old infant, according to Mount Carmel Police Department.
Ashley M. Vantaggi, 19, of North Beech Street, Mount Carmel, was charged with two felony counts of criminal conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children; and a misdemeanor count of drug possession. Mount Carmel Borough Patrolman Kyle Schauer filed the charges in the Milton office of District Judge William Cole. The 17-year-old male, who is listed as the father of the child, was only identified by his initials in the criminal complaint.
Police responded to the North Beech Street residence for a report of criminal mischief. Upon investigation, Schauer observed the bedroom where the child was located was in a condition of "filth with items and trash all over the room" and the playpen had various items inside of it, according to court documents.
Inside the playpen were two pill bottles. One was a prescription for Vantaggi marked Montelukast and the other marked with Rexall Allergy Relief. The playpen also had a plastic water bottle with a cap and a plastic clothing bag, both of which posed "a substantial choking hazard" to the infant, police said.
"The home was in a condition of filth throughout," wrote Schauer. "It was apparent that it had taken some time for the condition to reach the level which I observed."
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services were contacted due to the condition of the home. After the evaluation, the infant was placed with his great-grandmother for safety, according to court documents.
During an interview with Vantaggi, she confirmed that she was living in the rear upstairs bedroom with the child and the 17-year-old male, according to court documents.
Police also observed a glass smoking pipe with burnt marijuana in the living room.
Vantaggi was arraigned in front of Cole on Aug. 7 and posted $3,500 unsecured bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 in front of Cole.