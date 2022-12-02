The treasurer of a local fire department has been charged by state police with theft after police say she steered at least $350,000 from the White Deer Fire Department for unauthorized use.
Leann Fisher, 48, was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on Thursday after she was charged by police with theft and disposition of funds. In the police report issued late Thursday, there was no hometown listed for Fisher.
According to police, members of the White Deer FD approached police following the unauthorized use of $197,000 after they inquired with a local bank regarding funding available for the purchase of a new rescue truck. Department personnel reviewed bank statements dating back four years and found other unauthorized transactions, police reported.
Fisher, the treasurer of the department, was removed from her role during the investigation. Further reviews of the funds show that Fisher is responsible for $351,978 in misallocated funds, police said.
Police said the investigation will continue to determine the total amount lost and how far the time frame goes back. Police said Fisher is cooperating with the investigation and told police she intends to pay the money back in full.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.