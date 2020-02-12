A western Pennsylvania man faces felony gun charges after Kulpmont police had to use a Taser during a foot chase that ended with officers discovering a stolen weapon and drugs inside a vehicle.
Melvin Harris, 30, of McKeesport, is locked up inside the Northumberland County Jail after Kulpmont Police Chief Nathan Foust discovered a stolen .45 ACP 1911 pistol and pills in a vehicle located on Oak Street, according to court documents.
Foust was dispatched to the 1500 block of Oak Street, for a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When Foust arrived he made contact with Harris and asked what he was doing in the area, police said.
Harris told officers he was meeting a friend. When Foust asked for his identification the officer discovered Harris had warrants out of Allegheny County, Foust said.
Foust said he saw a small blue wax paper bag commonly used for transportation of drugs in a vehicle Harris was driving, according to court documents.
When Foust attempted to detain Harris, Harris took off running, police said. Foust deployed his Taser and Harris fell to the ground, police said.
When Foust went to take physical control of Harris, the man jumped up and began to run again, Foust said.
Harris stumbled and fell to the ground at which point the officer was then able to get control of the situation and take Harris into custody, police said.
Harris now faces a felony gun charge and felony receiving stolen property. Harris also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and drug possession. Harris will be arraigned in front of Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.