MILTON — A former employee at the Point Township Fire Department allegedly stole nearly $3,000 from the social club and gambling machines, according to Point Township Police Department.
Daniel J. Hughes, 55, of West Main Street, Millville, is charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Social Club House Committee Head Robert Durham contacted police on Jan. 20 to report the theft at the social club at 738 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland. He provided police with documentation that $1,117 of social club money and $1,826 of Roles Amusement’s money were taken, police said.
Durham told police that Hughes placed the money in a locked drawer inside the locked office area of the building on Jan. 19. The bar closed early that day due to a COVID-19 exposure, police said.
When Durham returned on Jan. 21, he told police that he could not locate the cash inside the drawer. All employees said they did not know where the money would be, police said.
Durham learned from the alarm company that the alarm was disarmed via keypad at 9:26 p.m. Jan. 19, police said.
Video surveillance showed a male in a hooded jacket, blue jeans and sneakers enter the business through the front door, using two separate keys to enter the building at that reported time. The video showed the man disarming the alarm system via keypad, walking to the office and using keys to open the office door and drawer where the money was kept. When the man exits, he can be seen zippering the bank bag in his hands and then into his waistband, police said.
The man did not turn on any lights and “moves through the building as if he knew exactly where he was going,” police said.
During an interview with Hughes, he denied committing the burglary but allegedly “showed signs of deception,” police said.
Hughes said he fell into financial hardship and used his cousin’s debit card to withdraw money, according to police. Hughes told police that he lost his job due to COVID, was behind on his rent and must pay cost/fines for a criminal case, police saod.
Hughes pleaded guilty earlier this month to access device fraud for using the bank card of Ruth Kutz, of Danville, and running up $1,889 in expenses between last March 25 and April 5. He has yet to be sentenced, according to court documents.
Hughes told police he was at the VFW bar in Danville the night of the incident, police said.
The bartender at the VFW told police that Hughes was in and out of the bar several times on the night of the incident. Hughes allegedly bought a round of drinks for the bar, which is something he never has done, according to the bartender. He also played the tickets and machines and left a larger tip than usual, according to court documents.
In further interviews, relatives of Hughes identified Hughes in the surveillance video by the jacket he was wearing, police said.
Hughes was arraigned on Feb. 1 in front of Diehl and released on $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. March 9 in front of Diehl.