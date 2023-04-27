NORTHUMBERLAND — A former Strong Industries employee from Northumberland allegedly used another employee's code to enter the building and take more than $1,700 worth of tools for side jobs, according to Point Township Police.
Brent Anthony Derr, 37, of Priestley Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass; and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by Point Township Officer Kevin Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Tim Lust, the director of operations at Strong Industries at 3204 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, told police that management reviewed a vending report for their tools and found that tools had been removed on March 12, a Sunday. The company does not operate on Sundays, according to court documents.
After reviewing video footage, Strong management determined that Derr, a previous employee, allegedly entered the building and acquired the tools from a vending machine using another employee's code. The video shows Derr entering the front door on March 12 while the on-duty security guard left the building for his break, according to court documents.
The video shows Derr moving through the break room into the manufacturing area and to the tool vending machine. It shows him then exiting the building and walking to his vehicle, according to court documents.
Derr is seen "walking through the parking lot in a posture that suggests he is concealing something under this shirt," according to court documents.
When Derr was contacted by management on April 3, Derr allegedly admitted to taking a battery charger, but he planned to return it when he was done. Derr arranged to drop off the tools on April 4 and asked Lust not to notify police, according to court documents.
Lust reported that Derr dropped off 10 DeWalt products: a charger, a reciprocating saw, two drills, two impact drivers, an oscillating tool and three batteries. The tools had a total value of $1,716.97, according to court documents.
Lust provided to police a handwritten note that Derr allegedly prepared, signed and delivered. In the note, Derr allegedly indicated that he took the tools to use for side jobs. He allegedly stated that he did not sell any of the tools and had every intention of returning the tools, according to court documents.
Lust also provided screenshots of the texts Derr sent to Lust, according to court documents.
Derr was arraigned on April 7 and posted $10,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Melissa Whistler, of Kreamer. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 17 in front of Diehl.