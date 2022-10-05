DELAWARE TWP. — State police in Milton are investigating the siphoning of 100 gallons of diesel fuel from a truck at Cleveland Brother's Equipment in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Trooper Kyle Drick reported that victim D. Bowie Hauling LLC, of Bloomsburg, informed police that the incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. Sept. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at 190 Cleveland Brothers Road.
The vehicle was a 1996 Peterson Industries Inc., Kansas recreational vehicles and trailers, police said.
Upon discovery, the victim noticed a white Ford service truck with an auxiliary fuel tank on the back leaving the scene. The truck was estimated to have been a model between 2017 and 2019, police said.
The fuel is valued at $500, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662 or kdrick@pa.gov.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER