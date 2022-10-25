ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — State Police in Milton are searching for someone who stole items from an Anthony Township farm property and damaged an excavator crane.
Trooper B. Harvey of the Milton State Police Barracks reported the victim as a 60-year-old Milton man. The incident occurred between 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at a property on Foggy Mountain Road.
The person entered the property and stole 10 gallons of gasoline from a tractor and 75 pounds of copper from a shipping container. The person attempted to operate an excavator crane, causing damage to the hydraulic pump, police said.
The pump is valued at $5,000. The copper is valued at $250. The gasoline is valued at $40, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harvey at 570-524-2662.