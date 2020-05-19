A Herndon man is in jail $250,000 bail after state police said he got drunk and fired shots at a vehicle on Sunday.
Timothy Lubold, 53, was arrested after troopers received a call from one of the victims saying Lubold fired shots at a man driving away in a vehicle, police said. According to a report from Stonington State Police, Lubold fired several shots from a .22 caliber rifle at the vehicle as the victim fled the scene.
Troopers looked at the vehicle and determined it was struck by one round, police said.
Troopers searched for Lubold and an arrest warrant was issued, troopers said. Lubold was eventually located and taken into custody, troopers said.
Lubold's vehicle and rifle were seized, troopers said.
Lubold appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.